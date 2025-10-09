Time for decisive actions against terrorism, warns PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses cabinet meeting on October 9, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/screengram

Nation committed to crush militants “once and for all”: PM.

Defence minister warns leniency towards terrorists not acceptable.

Khawaja Asif proposes delegation visit to Kabul within two days.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country, saying that the time has come to take “decisive actions” against the militants.

The premier’s remarks came a day after two army officers among 11 security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against India-backed terrorists in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said: “The blood of martyrs has drawn a line: to fight for Pakistan, and no one can erase it now. He said the federal and provincial governments, parliamentarians, civil servants, and the armed forces are working day and night. But all this effort will be in vain if we do not completely eliminate terrorism and crush its head as enough is enough.”

The premier said martyrs are the crown jewels of Pakistan's honour and dignity. Their sacrifices must always be remembered, he added.

The premier warned that the nation would not forgive if decisive action against terrorism is not taken now.

He said facilitators of the terrorists were equally involved in their crimes, adding that the nation was united in its resolve to eliminate the menace from the country once and for all.

Referring to his address at the UN, the premier said he had highlighted Pakistan’s stance on Palestine. He said that there must be a ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinians should be granted their right to self-determination.

He expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to stop the Pakistan-India war.

The PM reiterated that an independent Palestine was a key component of Pakistan’s foreign policy and that no one should have any doubt about it.

He said his meeting with the US president in Washington, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, covered detailed discussions on bilateral relations, trade, and counterterrorism.

‘Softness towards terrorists not tolerable'

Addressing the National Assembly session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has categorically stated that any leniency or softness towards terrorists is not tolerable.

He said that a similar message will be conveyed to Afghanistan as well. The defence czar said: “One proposal is that a delegation should visit Kabul within two days for talks.” He added that the delegation should convey that the matters related to cross-border terrorism have now become intolerable.

He asserted that the fight against terrorism must be clear-cut, with no grey areas. He emphasised the need to set aside political differences and stand united behind the armed forces, without any ifs or buts, in the mission to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

Addressing the issue of terrorist attacks originating from Afghanistan, the defence minister urged Afghan authorities to prevent the use of their soil for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.

He further said millions of Afghan refugees have been residing in Pakistan for decades, yet their allegiance and loyalty lie elsewhere. The minister remarked that many Afghan refugees have become billionaires in the country, yet some openly express hostility towards Pakistan.