PM Shehbaz's General Assembly speech most viewed among world leaders on UN's YouTube

Coming in second was US President Donald Trump’s September 23 UNGA address — with 458,000 views

October 09, 2025

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2025. — Reuters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the United Nations General Assembly is the most-watched video among world leaders on the UN’s YouTube page with 1.3 million views since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 26.

Coming in second was US President Donald Trump’s September 23 UNGA address — with 458,000 views.

In third place is Thailand Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow’s speech, which has more than 277,000 views since it was uploaded on September 27.

PM Shehbaz’s wide-ranging address centered on the conflict in Gaza, the Kashmir dispute with India, climate change, and global economic issues.

He framed these issues as part of a complex and challenging global landscape marked by intensifying conflicts, violated international law, and climate instability.

The Pakistani leader strongly condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, describing the Israeli actions as a “systematic slaughter of innocent people” and a “stain on the world’s conscience”.

He also advocated for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state.

On Kashmir, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s position, calling for a “just and lasting solution” in line with UN Security Council resolutions that grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

The prime minister accused India of illegal and unilateral actions in the region, which he said inflamed tensions

