COAS acknowledges Constable Sabir Hussain’s sacrifice: ISPR

Constable Sabir Hussain. Photo: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged great sacrifices of Constable Sabir Hussain of Punjab Police who lost his limb during an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, tweeted Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.



According to sources, three assailants fired upon a team of two patrol officers at the police authorities at Pull Gajogi, Dera Ghazi khan. Multiple shots were fired by the militants which hit at the right leg & left arm of constable Sabir.

The police personnel retaliated with pistol fire which hit one of the attackers.

“COAS directs Army Rehabilitation Institute AFIRM to undertake artificial limb procedure for the brave constable,” DG ISPR said.

Pakistan Army has provided capacity enhancement training to Police all across Pakistan for fight against terrorism.