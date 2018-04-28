Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N’s budget has no legal, political value: Zardari

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari remarked early Saturday morning that the sixth budget presented by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has no legal, ethical or political value.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented on Friday the sixth budget outlay of Rs5,932.5 billion amid a strong protest from the opposition benches.

The need to present budget was driven by greed and political gains, Zardari said in response to the budget, adding that commenting on the budget holds no value. 

The PPP leader questioned why did the federal government present the budget for the entire year when only two months were left for its tenure to end?

Keeping in mind the ethical and legal issues, the Sindh government will announce the budget for three months, he shared.

Criticising the budget allotted for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he remarked that the federal government would give out commission on development projects under the programme. “Has the government presented the budget for the entire year just for this commission?”

PML-N govt presents sixth budget as opposition walks out in protest

Government announces total budgeted expenditure of Rs 5.246 trillion

Not involving provincial governments in PDSP projects will create a rift between provinces and centre, he added.

The former president also said that no other government has been this insensitive to the reservations of the opposition. 

‘Blatant pre-poll rigging’

On the other hand, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that by presenting a full sixth budget the PML-N government is not only engaging in blatant pre-poll rigging but also usurping the right of next elected government who will now only get to pass four budgets.

In his reaction, the PPP chief said that the federal government ignored the protests of three chief ministers and went ahead to present a budget, which it has no right to do if any moral or democratic value is respected, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

He said that by imposing an unelected crony to present the federal budget in the Parliament has exposed the ruling government’s “dictatorial grooming, undemocratic behavior and sheer hypocrisy.”

Comments

