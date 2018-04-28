Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 28 2018
Water crisis in Badin worsens

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

BADIN: Residents of Badin are facing a shortage of drinking water as the Goni Wah canal along with other rivers in the district continue to dry up.

With the water crisis reaching an all-time low, locals have taken to digging up for water, in various parts of the districts. However, this doesn't do much for the residents as the water dries up in a few days’ time, prompting the locals to dig for water again.

Even the water which is dug up by the residents is not hygienic and poses health threats to the citizens. However, with no other way to get water the locals have resorted to drinking the muddy water.

Poisonous and running out: Pakistan's water crisis

More than two-thirds of households drink bacterially contaminated water and, every year, 53,000 Pakistani children die of diarrhoea after drinking it, says UNICEF

The shortage of water supply is the story of at least 50 to 60 villages in Badin, where people keep digging up to 10-feet to find water. But the water dries up in a few days time, prompting the locals to once again dig for it.

Pakistan has the world’s fourth highest rate of water use and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) recently issued a stark warning that the country was on track to run out of water by 2025.

According to a WHO report, only 36 percent of the Pakistani population on average, including 41 percent in urban areas and 32 percent in rural areas, has access to safe drinking water in the country

