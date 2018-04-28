Zardari, Niazi in cahoots over power not public service: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that his political opponents Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan Niazi are in cahoots over power and not public service. Photo: file

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that his political opponents Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan Niazi are in cahoots over power and not public service.



In a statement issued Saturday morning, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said: “Zardari and Niazi have joined hands with one another.”

He remarked that the PML-N government made its way into people's hearts by working for their benefit. “Our service to people and hardwork speaks for itself,” he said.

Our political opponents have done nothing but lie, he said, alleging that the political rivals have done nothing for the people in their respective provinces.

“People who level allegations should take pity on country’s citizens,” he said.

Shehbaz remarked those people who turned Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into ruins, with what faces are they going to face people now?

On the political front, Shehbaz-led PML-N will start its election campaign from today and address workers at different locations.

'Zardari devoid of any feelings towards country'

On Thursday, Shehbaz had criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari, calling him “devoid of any feelings to help the country”.

In a statement, the CM said he was heartbroken over the condition of Karachi. Last week, the CM had visited Karachi where he met leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Awami National Party.

He also spoke about those who claim to be leaders of 'change' but have yet to create a new and better Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He added that change could not come about from protests and long speeches that have done nothing but waste time.

Shehbaz also added that any substantial change has yet to be seen in KP by those who have been talking about it, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.