No single party would gain simple majority in next elections, says Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that no single party in the country would be able to gain simple majority in the next general elections, however, the PPP would emerge as a majority party.



The former president said so during an interview with Geo News in programme 'Jirgah'.

Zardari said the PPP demonstrated enough tolerance for the sake of democracy in the state, adding, "Our fault is only this that we talk of democracy."

"Individuals from Jati Umra never won elections, they manoeuvre elections," he said, in a clear reference to the Sharifs. "Nawaz quit democracy and instead became a monarch."

The former president said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had agreed on his departure during the days of [Islamabad] sit-ins, but they supported him for the sake of democracy.

He recalled that Dr Asim Hussain never evaded income tax, but cases were made against the former petroleum minister.

The PPP co-chairman said that he no longer trusts Nawaz Sharif. He noted the example of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who he said was currently a political rival but stands firm on what he says.

"This is why he is trusted," he added. "Nawaz did injustice to democratic forces and the Parliament."

'Polls to be held on time'

Asked about next elections, Zardari said polls would be held on time, and that he hoped for free and fair elections in the country.

He predicted that a single party would not be able to secure simple majority in the forthcoming general elections.

'Don't admit PTI a party'

The PPP co-chairman, however, said that his party would be a majority party.

Asked if his party would emerge bigger than the PTI, he told the anchorperson, "You might be admitting the PTI as a party, we don't."

He said that higher number of independent candidates would contest the next elections, and his party could form an alliance with them.

The former president said the 18th amendment of the Constitution was an achievement of the PPP and Raza Rabbani was only the "author."



He, however, denied that he was angry with Rabbani.

Speaking of the Senate chairman, the PPP co-chairman said that it was their decision to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected as the Senate chief and he hoped that Sanjrani would stand by them.

Questioned that how did Imran managed to gain a Senate seat from Punjab, despite not having enough votes, he said he was glad that Imran secured a Senate seat from Punjab.

Benazir Bhutto's assassination

Commenting on Benazir Bhutto's assassination, Zardari said some internal and external forces had been involved with Pervez Musharraf in the assassination.

He, however, said that someone else did coordination with Baitullah Mehsud, Musharraf did not need to coordinate with him.

"Pervez Musharraf did only his job that there were no lights and security, people were stopping [Benazir Bhutto's] vehicle," he said, adding that he holds the former military ruler responsible for Benazir Bhutto's murder.

'Political chief'

Regarding former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, the PPP co-chairman said that Iftikhar Chaudhry had his own agenda, and he had already said that he was a "political chief" and would form his own party.

About the incumbent chief justice, he said Justice Saqib Nisar had been trying to do good, but he did not have time.