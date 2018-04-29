Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Political parties to hold rallies across country today

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

As the election season draws near, various political parties are enthusiastically organising rallies and electoral campaigns across the country. As many as five political parties will hold power shows in different cities today (Sunday).

Pakistan Peoples Party will hold a power show today in Karachi’s Liaquatabad ground, where party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will address the party workers.

The PPP has been holding a string of rallies across the country.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a rally in Lahore. The PTI chief has also held party’s membership campaigns in different cities to garner public support ahead of the elections.

Moreover, Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) will also hold its first rally in Mardan today after its revival in December last year. MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the public gathering.

On December 21, Siraj-ul-Haq had announced that the newly resurrected Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will contest the elections under one symbol.

Haq had further said other parties, which are clean and do not have their names mentioned in the Panama Papers, will also be invited to join the alliance.

Awami National Party will show off its ‘public strength’ in Swabi today. The rally will be spearheaded by party president Asfandyar wali.

On the other hand, Qaumi Watan Party will hold a rally in Dir Bala, where party chairperson Aftab Sherpao will address the workers. 

