PIA set to launch nonstop flights to UK's Manchester from Oct 25

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane sits on tarmac, as seen through a plane window, at the Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad, Pakistan October 27, 2024. — Reuters

PIA announces flights to "reconnect" Manchester and Islamabad.

The announcement follows UK authorities’ issuance of FOP.

PIA had received approval to operate cargo flights to Britain.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced that it will commence nonstop flights to Manchester, United Kingdom, starting October 25.

The announcement was made via a post on the national flag carrier's account on X.

The flight operations will bring "loved ones closer once again", the post read, as it announced reconnecting Manchester and Islamabad.

The development comes just a day after the Pakistan High Commission in London announced that the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit (FOP), the final clearance required for commercial operations.

The High Commission stated that flight operations will be expanded to Birmingham and London, following initial flights to Manchester in the first phase.

The resumption of flights to the UK has been termed a major relief to over 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UK.

PIA had secured the Third Country Operator (TCO) certification from UK authorities last month.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed permanent approval for PIA to operate cargo flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to Britain.

The designations under the UK’s ACC3 aviation security framework are valid until August 2030.

The UK and European aviation authorities banned PIA from operating flights in July 2020 following the "fake pilot licence scandal".

In 2021, Pakistan was placed on the UK's Air Safety List due to serious safety concerns. Since then, Pakistani and British aviation regulators have worked closely to address the deficiencies.

In July 2025, the UK's Air Safety Committee announced Pakistan’s removal from the Air Safety List, clearing the way for its airlines to apply again for flight permissions. The committee noted the decision followed sustained technical cooperation with the PCAA and a thorough review of safety oversight standards.

Last year, the European Union (EU) lifted the ban on PIA and other operators from flying to different European destinations.

Following the removal of the ban, PIA operated its first direct flight from Islamabad to Paris this year in January.