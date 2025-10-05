Defence minister warns India will be 'buried under the wreckage of its planes'

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif looks on during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, April 28. — Reuters

Accuses Modi government of election-driven warmongering.

Warns India of “devastating consequences” in any misadventure.

Says Pakistan’s response will be swift, decisive, and unforgettable.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif early on Sunday responded sharply to what he called provocative statements from India’s top security establishment.

He said India would be “buried under the wreckage of its planes,” Inshallah.

In a post on X, Asif described recent comments by India’s military and political leaders as a failed attempt to restore their lost credibility. He said their statements showed pressure at the top.

"After such a decisive defeat with a score of 6-0, if they try again, the score will be even worse,” the minister wrote. He added that public opinion in India had turned strongly against the ruling party after that defeat, and that was reflected in the leaders’ words.

The defence minister also said, “Pakistan is a state built in the name of God, our defenders are soldiers of God. This time, India, Inshallah, will be buried under the wreckage of its planes. Allahu Akbar.”

Earlier, the military’s spokesperson had also reacted to the same remarks from Indian security circles. The spokesperson said the aggressive and provocative comments were noted with grave concern and called them irresponsible. He warned such statements risked stoking tensions and could threaten peace in South Asia.

Separately, security sources described India’s threats as empty bluster. They said the armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country.