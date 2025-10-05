Pakistan's coastline holds vast potential for ports: sources

This undated photo shows a general view of Gwadar port. — APP

National interest remains top priority, stress security sources.

"Court martial proceedings against Faiz Hameed progressing."

Security sources deny any contacts between Aleema Khan and MI.



Senior security sources have dismissed reports claiming that Pakistan is offering a naval base to the United States in Balochistan, clarifying that such claims circulating in foreign media are unfounded, reported The News.

They said references to possible future arrangements through public-private partnerships are merely proposals, not concrete plans.

The security sources emphasised that Pakistan’s coastline holds vast potential for large and small commercial ports, adding that countries around the world assess such partnership proposals. In this context, Pakistan’s national interest would be given priority.

A high-level source said, "It is not important for us what constitutes the US interest. The only thing that matters for us is what benefits Pakistan".

He was responding to a question about a recent report published in the Financial Times claiming that "advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal [Asim] Munir have approached US officials with an offer to build and run a port on the Arabian Sea." The British publication also claimed to have "seen a plan" of the proposal.

According to the British newspaper, the plan, envisaging American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan's critical minerals in the town of Pasni, a port town in Gwadar District in the province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, was floated with some US officials.

A senior security/intelligence official told FT: "The Chief of the Army Staff does not have any advisers in an official capacity".

"Conversations or proposals by private individuals or commercial entities are exploratory and should not be construed as state initiatives. In that context, a concept of port on the southern coast also surfaced in private discussions with Mota Engil Group. It has not been submitted through official channels, has not been reviewed at any strategic or governmental level, and remains a commercial idea pending appropriate consideration."

He further said, "The piece acknowledges it is not official policy, yet implies a link to the army chief, which is not accurate".

The security sources elaborated that, unlike the last century, where fossil fuels ruled the roost in the international economy, today "mines and minerals" have taken precedence.

"Mines and minerals offer an opportunity that exists today that may not be of much worth tomorrow. Exploring them demands “strategic patience” and a country like Pakistan would naturally be looking for “strategic partners” who could offer investment and technology to tap the mineral wealth our country is bestowed with."

He said these partners could be the US, China, Saudi Arabia or anyone else interested in partnering with us. "Pakistan's preference would be a partnership based on its own interest and ground realities".

The briefing that lasted for hours covered issues ranging from the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people by the Zionist state of Israel to the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a "deal" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or a reprieve for its leader, the security sources said that the Pakistan Army had neither kept "political relationship" with any political party in the past nor has any desire to maintain one now.

"Political dialogues should happen between political parties and groups and must remain so." They said only courts would decide about what happened on May 9.

Referring to PTI's "propensity" to involve the Army in any and every aspect of national life, the security sources categorically denied any contacts between Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and the Military Intelligence (MI). "We neither have any ties with politicians nor do we desire such contacts. Why do they want to discuss issues with us? They should talk to other politicians. We do not have any expertise in this field. We do not desire such a role, and we do not have any energy for such activities".

Commenting on the court martial proceedings against former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, the security sources said the process was progressing, though it might come across as slow. But "we have to be very, very careful in matters relating to justice and law".

To a question about the possibility of the general going scot-free, the source said: "We don't let [felons] run. Wrongdoing at the highest level can’t be forgiven".

Speaking at length about the worsened law and order and counterterrorism issues, the security sources blamed the political-terrorists-criminals nexus for a situation where thousands of terrorists have been killed in recent years, and innocent victims have lost their lives.

A detailed account was shared of how many IBOs have been conducted every year and how many terrorists have been terminated.

The security sources sounded uncomfortable with terms like the hybrid regime and challenged their use by saying: "There is only one system working in the country, and that is the Constitution. All actions during Marka-e-Haq were taken by the chief executive of the country as allowed by the Constitution of the country. There is no difference of opinion between various arms of the state on all relevant issues".