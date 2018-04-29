Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan sends back Indian man who inadvertently crossed border: ISPR

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

 Pakistan Army on Sunday, April 29, 2018, sent back an Indian citizen who had crossed the border by mistake, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Photo: Geo News file 
 

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday sent back an Indian citizen who had crossed the border by mistake, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Dalwandar Singh, 23, was handed over to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah Border after Punjab Rangers conducted the due legal process. 

Singh had entered Ballanwala village near Kasur on March 6, 2017, said the military's media wing. 

The man expressed his gratitude to Pakistani security forces for his treatment and care meted to him during the period and his return.

