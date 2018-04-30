Nawaz has accepted defeat before even going to 'war': Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted defeat before even contesting the upcoming general elections.



“Nawaz Sharif has accepted defeat before even going to war,” Chaudhry said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

The PTI leader’s comments came in response to the former premier’s press conference earlier today.

Addressing reporters outside the accountability court, Nawaz said he would have taken the country to new heights vis-à-vis development and progress had he not been ousted from office.

Regarding PTI’s rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, Nawaz had said, "Imran's rally was in Lahore, but the crowd was from Peshawar and the agenda was someone else’s."

Responding to Nawaz's claims, Chaudhry said, “The highest attendance at the rally was from central Punjab.”

“Imran’s 11 points are the wishes of every Pakistani," the PTI leader added.



Separately while addressing Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmakers, Nawaz also turned his guns towards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and asked why the party did not initiate the Karachi Operation in 2013 on its own.

Chaudhry responded to Nawaz's statement saying, “I am shocked to hear Nawaz take credit for the Karachi operation.”

“The Karachi operation was a decision of the armed forces,” he upheld.

The PTI leader further alleged that PML-N’s claims of generating an additional 10,000 megawatts of electricity are ‘false’.