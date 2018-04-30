Can't connect right now! retry
Chaudhry Nisar to contest elections from NA-59

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday, April 30, 2018, announced to contest the upcoming elections from the NA-59 constituency. Photo: Geo News screengrab
 

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday announced to contest the upcoming elections from the NA-59 constituency.

The veteran politician made the announcement during a meeting with the chairmen of different Union Councils. 

Nisar will also contest the elections from PP-10 and PP-14 constituencies. 

Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

'Happy to see Nisar show spine and refuse to take orders from a woman [Maryam] who has no standing in party'

After meeting Shehbaz, Nisar agrees to put aside differences with PML-N: sources

Nisar puts forth condition that Nawaz Sharif should also come and meet him along with Shehbaz Sharif, sources say

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader also plans to get a ticket from NA-63.  

"I will decide to contest elections from NA-63 after consultations with the party leaders," said Nisar. 

Earlier this month, on April 19, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan had invited the PML-N stalwart to join his party. However, following a meeting with the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on the same day, Nisar Ali had given a conditional nod to putting aside his reservations and differences with the ruling party, sources had said.

