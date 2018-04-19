Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday invited PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party. 

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Imran said his old friend Nisar had refused to take orders from Maryam Nawaz. 

"I was happy to see Nisar showing some spine," he said. "I liked the fact that Nisar refused to take orders from a woman who has no standing in the party except for being Nawaz Sharif's daughter."  

Discussing the issue of horsetrading in the recently held Senate elections, Imran said that the decision to expel party members found guilty of selling votes in Senate elections was done on the basis of investigation done by PTI's internal committee. 

The PTI chief added that 20 party members, found guilty of selling their votes, have been given a chance to present themselves before the party's investigation committee to respond to clear their name. Imran added that the party will submit the names of these members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on their inability to satisfy the committee with their responses. 

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

Imran claims between 30-40 votes sold in Senate elections

Imran further said that members of his party were bought but the issue to be pondered on was who bought them.

"Leaders of all parties were aware that votes are sold in the Senate elections but they all chose to become quiet onlookers," he said. 

The PTI chairman further claimed that he was offered Rs450mn to get a senator elected, adding that he could not divulge the name of the individual who had made that offer as he had declined it. The politician further added that others had also been made similar offers. 

Imran, during the press conference, said that it was the first time that a party had shown the courage to put its own government at risk to expel those involved in selling their votes. 

"We have another list that details the members of other parties who sold their vote and we are waiting to see if these parties will take any action against their members," said Imran, adding that PTI shall disclose the list upon the parties' failure to do so.  

Responding to a question, Imran said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had been unfair in deciding to nominate the caretaker prime minister and heads of the Election Commission of Pakistan and NAB.  

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes in Senate polls

MPA Ubaidullah Mayar denies having received money from anyone for his vote, says if there's any evidence then it should be brought forth

"The main purpose of the ECP is to allow a neutral setup," Imran said. "When these people will forge a deal amongst themselves, then it means that a neutral setup doesn't exist." 

In response to a question about Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar hearing cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran said that the former was identifying the problems faced by the citizen which was fine. 

"I want the chief justice to do two things...I want him to draw a comparison between other provinces and KP and inquire the people what has changed in the past five years. This will prove beneficial for us too."

More From Pakistan:

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

Updated one minute ago
PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

 Updated 2 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Updated an hour ago
Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM