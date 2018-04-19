Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday invited PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Imran said his old friend Nisar had refused to take orders from Maryam Nawaz.

"I was happy to see Nisar showing some spine," he said. "I liked the fact that Nisar refused to take orders from a woman who has no standing in the party except for being Nawaz Sharif's daughter."



Discussing the issue of horsetrading in the recently held Senate elections, Imran said that the decision to expel party members found guilty of selling votes in Senate elections was done on the basis of investigation done by PTI's internal committee.

The PTI chief added that 20 party members, found guilty of selling their votes, have been given a chance to present themselves before the party's investigation committee to respond to clear their name. Imran added that the party will submit the names of these members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on their inability to satisfy the committee with their responses.

Imran further said that members of his party were bought but the issue to be pondered on was who bought them.

"Leaders of all parties were aware that votes are sold in the Senate elections but they all chose to become quiet onlookers," he said.

The PTI chairman further claimed that he was offered Rs450mn to get a senator elected, adding that he could not divulge the name of the individual who had made that offer as he had declined it. The politician further added that others had also been made similar offers.

Imran, during the press conference, said that it was the first time that a party had shown the courage to put its own government at risk to expel those involved in selling their votes.

"We have another list that details the members of other parties who sold their vote and we are waiting to see if these parties will take any action against their members," said Imran, adding that PTI shall disclose the list upon the parties' failure to do so.

Responding to a question, Imran said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had been unfair in deciding to nominate the caretaker prime minister and heads of the Election Commission of Pakistan and NAB.

"The main purpose of the ECP is to allow a neutral setup," Imran said. "When these people will forge a deal amongst themselves, then it means that a neutral setup doesn't exist."

In response to a question about Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar hearing cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran said that the former was identifying the problems faced by the citizen which was fine.

"I want the chief justice to do two things...I want him to draw a comparison between other provinces and KP and inquire the people what has changed in the past five years. This will prove beneficial for us too."