pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
Imran condemns ‘filthy language’ by Sanaullah, Abid Sher against PTI women

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday condemned the remarks by the opposing PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali against his party’s female members.

The PTI chief posted a series of tweets in which he strongly condemned the “filthy language used by Rana Sanaullah & Abid Sher Ali against our PTI women.”

“In the past 30 yrs these people have always disrespected women which is against our religion & culture,” he said, as he thanked the women in his party for turning out in large numbers for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Sunday night. 

"Rana Sanaullah and his fellow cohorts reflect the mindset of the Sharifs & how they look down on women. Scratch the surface and their real face emerges," the PTI chief added. 

The PTI held what it called a historic rally at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday, where its chairman Imran Khan laid out an 11-point agenda prioritising education and health and criticised the ruling PML-N for its policies. 

In an interview to a foreign news agency earlier today, he said the only competition in Punjab for the upcoming general elections is between his party and the PML-N.

