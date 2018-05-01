Can't connect right now! retry
All MQM did in 33 years was target-killing, says Khursheed Shah

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah/File photo

SUKKUR: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday slammed Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for “not doing anything” for the people.

Speaking to media in Sukkur, the PPP leader questioned what the MQM had done so far. “Ask them, what did they do? All the MQM did in 33 years was target-killing.”

MQM couldn’t even build a university, Shah said.

On the occasion of Labour Day, the PPP leader lamented the state of affairs in the country regarding labourers’ rights.

“[They] don’t have money to increase labourers’ wages by Rs2,000 but they have [plenty of] money for corruption,” Shah criticised. “Some [of them] summon the labourers’ to Bani Gala, others call them to the Lahore [throne].”

The PPP itself goes to the labourers. The labourers will have to unite for their rights, he added.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the media in Karachi today, reiterated that of all the provincial governments in the country, only the Sindh government has announced its labour policy.

"The PML-N government has nothing to offer to the labourers, if we come into power our main focus will be the labourers," he said. "We have to expand the social security rights of the labourers."

PPP government restored trade union, says Bilawal

Bilawal says budget has nothing for the labourers

Responding to a question, he said that the MQM should refrain from doing politics on Labour Day and instead answer about the Baldia fire factory massacre.

"MQM should not worry I will do a rally in every area of Karachi," he said.

Comments

