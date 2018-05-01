Nawaz giving traditional narrative of 'conspiracy' against him, says Fawad

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to Nawaz Sharif's address with a rally in Sahiwal, has said the former premier has been giving his traditional narrative of a 'conspiracy' hatched against him.

In his statement, Chaudhry said having Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah seated in the first row and welcoming him was condemnable. 

"Rana Sanaullah has Maryam Nawaz's backing in insult of women."

Nawaz lambastes Imran for becoming a 'stooge'

They all have secret understanding; PTI members formed queues to vote for PPP, the former premier says

He questioned wherefrom Rs300 billion were invested in 16 companies owned by Nawaz's children.

"What were the sources behind [Sharifs'] London properties?" the PTI spokesman said, adding the former premier does not respond to these queries.

"When questioned, Nawaz says it's a threat to democracy," he lambasted.

Chaudhry called on the former prime minister to explain his sources of property and income.

"No one else is conspiring against Nawaz Sharif, but he himself is doing so," he added.

