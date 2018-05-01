Nawaz lambastes Imran for becoming a 'stooge'

SAHIWAL: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday criticised Imran Khan saying the PTI chairman was also "sold" and his party members formed queues to vote for Peoples Party in the Senate election.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was addressing a public gathering at Sheikh Zafar Ali Stadium in Sahiwal. He said voting for others was tantamount to formation of a "government of stooges."

"Imran has become a stooge," the former premier told the participants. "They all have a secret understanding. Imran voted for arrow [PPP's electoral symbol]."

He said that Zardari would not oppose Imran and vice versa. "Have some shame, why do you think people of being fools?"



Nawaz also took a jibe at the rival Tehreek-e-Insaf over its recently-held rally in Lahore, saying, "Jalsa Lahore da, banda Pishore da, tey agenda kise hor da (Rally in Lahore, crowd from Peshawar, and agenda of someone else)."

"Laadley sahib, you are not succeeding. You were a failure earlier and you have failed now as well," he said.

The former premier questioned was there anyone to inquire the ones, who exploited pilgrims. His remark was a clear reference to the Hajj corruption scandal that surfaced during the tenure of former PPP-led government.

Nawaz further asked the participants to visit Peshawar and see which 'naya Pakistan' was being made there. "Peshawar is in ruins while the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also in bad shape."

He also asked the people to inquire the PTI chief as to where did he end load shedding in KP.

"PML-N put an end to load shedding in the whole of country, rooted out terrorism and restored peace to Karachi," the former premier noted. "We brought CPEC to Pakistan and they are again pushing a well-to-do country backwards."

He said the slogan "give respect to vote" meant that all what had been happening for the past 70 years might not be repeated over the next 70 years.

Addressing the participants, Nawaz promised to make mini-motorway in Sahiwal if they once again elected him as prime minister.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan plays the role of a 'guest actor' in each election held in the country.

Addressing the participants of the rally, she said it marked the start of what party officials claim is its ‘public mobilisation drive’.

"When Imran's party in elections ends, he is nowhere to be found then," she said, adding that the PTI chief will 'disappear' after the upcoming general elections.

"It is only Imran's fate to be used as a pawn" she said.



Strict security arrangements were in place at the venue, with 1,145 police personnel deployed for security duties, according to the district police officer.

Nawaz, following his disqualification from Parliament in July last year on corruption charges, which he contests, has been holding rallies across the country urging 'sanctity of the vote'.

Speaking at a party event yesterday, he vowed not to bow down to the machinations against him, but to fight them.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Nawaz said, “Imran Khan, stop with your duplicity and spreading lies. This is not how a new Pakistan will be formed.”



He asked Imran what his party had done for public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the PTI had been in power.

The former premier asked the PTI chief not to compare KP with Punjab.