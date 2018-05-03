Pakistan currently has largest youth population in its history: UNDP

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan currently has the largest population of young people ever recorded in its history, according to the National Human Development Report released by the UNDP on Wednesday.

According to the report, Pakistan is currently one of the youngest countries in the world and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan.

Out of the total population in the country, 64 per cent is below the age of 30, and 29 per cent is between the ages of 15-29 years.

The report also presents Pakistan’s human development challenges and opportunities from the perspective of its youth by focusing on how to improve human development outcomes by empowering young people.

It also addresses the root causes of the obstacles they face, and by proposing innovative ways to overcome these challenges.

UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne said "The United Nations in line with the Government of Pakistan’s Vision 2025, has prioritized working with youth as a key pillar of our work across the board.

Dr Adil Najam, the lead author of the report, said the future of Pakistan – one way or the other – would be determined by those who were between 15 and 29 years of age today.

The most useful thing that could be done was to create meaningful opportunities in education, employment and engagement that could empower our young to unleash their potential, he added.

According to the report, only 14 out of 195 countries spend less on education than Pakistan while nine of these have a lower Human Development Index ranking than Pakistan.

The report also stated that 9.45 million children at the primary level were estimated to be out of school in 2015 and to achieve this goal by 2030 Pakistan must increase its net ratio to a yearly growth of 3.8 per cent.

The report also suggests that Pakistan needs to create 4.5 million new jobs over the next five years and enroll millions of its out of school children in coming years.