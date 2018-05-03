Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 03 2018
SC shifts contempt hearing against Faisal Raza Abidi to another bench

Faisal Raza Abidi. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court shifted on Thursday the contempt case against former Pakistan Peoples Party senator Faisal Raza Abidi to another bench.

As the hearing went under way, Abidi appeared in court after having been summoned by the chief justice over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks on a private television channel.

The footage of the show was aired in court, after which Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Abidi has yet to apologise.

Abidi’s counsel stated that they have submitted two requests in the apex court but the bench rejected them, observing that the method of apology used by Abidi’s counsel is not appropriate.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired if Abidi’s counsel has a licence to practice law at the Supreme Court.

CJP orders authorities to present Faisal Raza Abidi over 'anti-judiciary' remarks

Apex court had taken notice of former Senator's 'anti-judiciary' remarks on a private television channel

The bench also rejected the counsel’s plea to shift the hearing to Karachi.

However, the court approved his plea of sending the contempt case to another bench. 

On April 17, the apex court had issued a notice to Abidi over the use of derogatory language against the judiciary on a private television channel a few days ago.

In 2014, Abidi had announced his resignation from the Upper House after almost five years. 

He also served as the Karachi division president of the Pakistan Peoples Party but later stepped down from the post.

