pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Sheeba Haider

Peshawar hospital employees caught running illegal organ centre in Azad Kashmir

By
Sheeba Haider

Thursday May 03, 2018

Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: Three employees of the government-run facility, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), have been arrested from Azad Kashmir over their alleged involvement in illegal organ transplant.

According to the hospital administration, dialysis technician Shoaib Khan, anaesthesia technician Abdul Baseer and ward keeper Hussain had been running an illegal kidney transplant hospital in Azad Kashmir for the past six months.

KTH officials said that during this period, the accused performed six operations for Rs1 million. However, the Azad Kashmir police arrested the KTH employees and filed a case against them.

Enquiry has been conducted against one of the accused, Shoaib, in the past as well, over complaint of his involvement in illegal organ transplant.

A total of 11 people were reported to have been involved in running the clinic in Azad Kashmir. Among the accused, three are from Peshawar — who have been arrested — while the remaining belong to Punjab.

Illegal kidney transplant hospital owned by KP health dept officials: Police

The private hospital is owned by Drug Inspector Mardan Mohammad Tayyab and Dr Saifullah Afridi

However, this was not the first such case reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In 2017, Federal Investigation Agency conducted a raid over tip-off in Nowshera. The officials arrested two employees of Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex, who were illegally running a clinic for organ transplant in Nowshera.

Officials who had carried out the raid also said that a factory producing fake medicines was established behind the hospital.  

Comments

