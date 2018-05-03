Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 03 2018
SHShahadat Hussain

Five police personnel suspended for manhandling citizen in Multan

SHShahadat Hussain

Thursday May 03, 2018

Personnel manhandling a citizen. Photo: Geo News screengrab

MULTAN: Five personnel of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Multan were suspended on Thursday for manhandling a citizen.

Patrolling police deployed at Multan’s Khanewal Road stopped a motorcyclist to check his papers, however, during the checking they had an altercation, officials said.

“Five personnel started beating up the motorcyclist,” a Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Multan official added.

After a video of the manhandling went viral, SP Patrolling Police Sajjad Hussain suspended the officials.

A committee has been formed under DSP Traffic Multan to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

