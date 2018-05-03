Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah has not only become a worldwide sensation in England where he plays for Liverpool but back in his hometown, the 25-year-old striker has become an even bigger hero with his sensational season at the English club.



Since arriving at Liverpool at the start of the English Premier League (EPL) season for a then-club record $49 million, he has scored 43 goals and helped fire Liverpool into its first Champions League final in a decade.



On top of that, Salah has led Egypt to this summer's World Cup — its first in 30 years.

Salah has also been named as Africa's top footballer, Players' Player of the Year by his colleagues in the EPL, and Player of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) — the first African player to do so.

Salah, who hails from Nagrig village, grew up in a sporty family.

Back home, Salah has become an idol for children. In Nagrig as well as in Basyoun, the closest town, youth centres have been renamed after the Egyptian star.



Adding to that, the footballer has donated money to an intensive care unit at Basyoun Central Hospital.

Salah also founded a charity in Nagrig that provides up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,800) a month for people in need.