Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 03, 2018

Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah has not only become a worldwide sensation in England where he plays for Liverpool but back in his hometown, the 25-year-old striker has become an even bigger hero with his sensational season at the English club.

Toys bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Toys bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative mugs bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt May 2, 2018. Arabic words read
Decorative mugs bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt May 2, 2018. Arabic words read
An Egyptian boy kisses the traditional decorative lanterns known as
An Egyptian boy kisses the traditional decorative lanterns known as
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Decorative stickers bearing the image of Liverpool´s Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, are seen at a market, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters

Since arriving at Liverpool at the start of the English Premier League (EPL) season for a then-club record $49 million, he has scored 43 goals and helped fire Liverpool into its first Champions League final in a decade. 

On top of that, Salah has led Egypt to this summer's World Cup — its first in 30 years.

Salah has also been named as Africa's top footballer, Players' Player of the Year by his colleagues in the EPL, and Player of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) — the first African player to do so. 

Salah, who hails from Nagrig village, grew up in a sporty family. 

Back home, Salah has become an idol for children. In Nagrig as well as in Basyoun, the closest town, youth centres have been renamed after the Egyptian star.

Adding to that, the footballer has donated money to an intensive care unit at Basyoun Central Hospital.

Salah also founded a charity in Nagrig that provides up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,800) a month for people in need.

Comments

More From Sports:

India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

 Updated 3 hours ago
Justin Langer named new Australia cricket coach

Justin Langer named new Australia cricket coach

 Updated 5 hours ago
Liverpool hold off Roma to reach Champions League final

Liverpool hold off Roma to reach Champions League final

 Updated 8 hours ago
PSL franchises announce unanimous support for Najam Sethi

PSL franchises announce unanimous support for Najam Sethi

 Updated 20 hours ago
FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years

FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years

 Updated 21 hours ago
Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

 Updated 22 hours ago
Squash legend Jahangir Khan recognised for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ at Asian Awards

Squash legend Jahangir Khan recognised for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ at Asian Awards

Updated 24 hours ago
Pakistan maintain top spot in T20I rankings

Pakistan maintain top spot in T20I rankings

Updated yesterday
New Zealand weighing cricket series in Pakistan

New Zealand weighing cricket series in Pakistan

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM