Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 03 2018
By
REUTERS

Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

By
REUTERS

Thursday May 03, 2018

Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters 

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has signed a one-month deal to represent Surrey in June, the English county championship side announced on Thursday.

Kohli´s participation in county cricket means he will be unavailable for India as they take on Afghanistan in a test match in June in Bengaluru.

"It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can´t wait to get to the Kia Oval," Kohli told the club´s website.

Surrey´s director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June.

"Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him."

Kohli is fourth Indian test player in county cricket this year with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara currently at Yorkshire and fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron playing for Sussex and Leicestershire, respectively.

India begin their tour of England in July with three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

They then take on the hosts in a five-test series starting in August.

Comments

More From Sports:

Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

 Updated 5 hours ago
PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

Updated 6 hours ago
Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Updated 10 hours ago
India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

 Updated 10 hours ago
Justin Langer named new Australia cricket coach

Justin Langer named new Australia cricket coach

 Updated 13 hours ago
Liverpool hold off Roma to reach Champions League final

Liverpool hold off Roma to reach Champions League final

 Updated 16 hours ago
PSL franchises announce unanimous support for Najam Sethi

PSL franchises announce unanimous support for Najam Sethi

 Updated yesterday
FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years

FIFA proposes staging a new mini-World Cup every two years

 Updated yesterday
Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM