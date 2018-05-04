LHCBA setups a special committee for overseas Pakistanis

The Lahore High Court building. Photo: File

LAHORE: The largest lawyers’ group in Punjab, Lahore High Court Bar Association, has set up a legal aid committee keeping in view issues concerning overseas Pakistanis.



Advocate Mohammad Azmat Farooq, who is already working for overseas Pakistani on behalf of Pakistan Union Norway (PUN), will be chairman of the committee.

Two other lawyers, Kashif Farooq Advocate and Zeeshan Akhtar Advocate, will assist him as co-chairmen and members of the bar’s committee.

Chairman PUN Chaudhary Qamar Iqbal appointed Azmat Farooq Advocate as union legal advisor last month in order to provide legal assistance to the overseas nationals.

According to the notification issued by Secretary of LHCBA Hassan Iqbal Warraich, the President of the Association Mr Anwarul Haque Panun nominated Azmat Farooq as Chairman of the committee which will look after all the legal matters related to the overseas Pakistanis from Punjab.

Talking to Geo, Azamat Farooq said he will move a step forward in solving and raising the collective and individual issues of overseas Pakistanis at the appropriate forums in Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Union Norway Qamar Iqbal hailed the initiative of LHCBA for setting up the committee under the chair of Azmat Farooq Advocate for looking after the legal issues of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan.

Pakistanis based in different foreign countries face huge problems related to their properties, huge fees of Nadra’s cards, even cancellation fees of old Pakistani CNICs, deprivation of vote and participation in elections, delay in issuance of No-objection Certificate.