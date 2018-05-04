'Better than before', Bokhari says after falling in London underground station

Naeem Bokhari, the counsel of PTI chairman Imran Khan, suffered head injury, multiple fractures after falling in an underground station in London. — Geo News FILE

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's counsel Naeem Bokhari, who suffered a head injury and multiple fractures after falling in an underground station in London, Friday said that he was "better than before."



Speaking to Geo News, Bokhari said that he suffers from pain due to the injuries, however, his condition was better than before.

Bokhari, a prominent lawyer and television host, joined the PTI in 2016. He represented the PTI chief in a high-profile disqualification case in the Supreme Court and also led the party's legal team in Panama Papers case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"I will still have to remain hospitalised for 3 to 4 days," the renowned lawyer said, urging well-wishers to pray for his recovery.

On Thursday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry had announced the news of Bokhari having been injured on Twitter. The fall "resulted in an injury to the head, as well as fractured ribs," Chaudhry had said in his tweet.

Bokhari, while speaking to Geo News on Thursday, had elaborated on the injuries he suffered as a result of the fall.

"I am badly hurt, my three ribs are broken and I have [internal] head injury and trauma to the ribs including backbone," he had said.

The lawyer had shared that he fell unconscious after he hit the pavement and woke up next morning in hospital.