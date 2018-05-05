PTI’s Kardar sends Rs50mn notice to Sanaullah for remarks against women workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representative Uzma Kardar's counsel on Saturday sent Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah a Rs50 million defamation notice for his derogatory remarks regarding female party workers and supporters.



The provincial law minister had said that the women who attended PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally last week "were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

Sanaullah had also refused to apologise over his remarks.

“I will not even say ‘s’ of sorry,” the provincial minister had said while addressing a session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday. “Opposition members keep asking me to say sorry but I will not."

Sanaullah said that he had retracted his statement but would not apologise to anyone.

The notice demanded Sanaullah to apologise within seven days as he had insulted 51 percent of the country's population, or Kardar will file a Rs50 million defamation suit against him.

Following the backlash over his remarks, Sanaullah had also issued a video statement saying that he would only apologise if PTI chief Imran Khan surrendered his BlackBerry phone over Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

Separately, State Minister Abid Sher Ali had also been under fire for making questionable remarks at a public gathering in Faisalabad against PTI's Shireen Mazari.