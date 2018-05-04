Will not even say ‘s’ of sorry: Rana Sanaullah

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday refused to apologise over his misogynist remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s female workers prompting an opposition walkout.

“I will not even say ‘s’ of sorry,” the provincial minister said while addressing a session of the Punjab Assembly.

“Opposition members keep asking me to say sorry but I will not,” he asserted.

Sanaullah maintained, “I have retracted my statement, but I will not say sorry to anyone.”

The provincial law minister further questioned, “Do PTI’s social media teams not say anything about our mothers and daughters?”

Angered over Sanaullah's comments, the opposition staged a walk-out.

Earlier, PTI’s Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed had demanded that Sanaullah apologise for his misogynist comments.

“Sanaullah uses inappropriate language for our women and does not even say sorry,” Rasheed had said.

The Punjab law minister on Monday had said that the women who attended PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally "were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from".

Following backlash, the minister issued a video statement on Tuesday saying that he will only apologise if PTI chief Imran Khan surrenders his BlackBerry phone over Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.