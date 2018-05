File Photo

BUREWALA: Three dacoits were shot dead and one fled during an alleged police encounter Sunday night here in the city's Gaggo Mandi area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

According to police, the deceased dacoits — as well as the one who escaped — were involved in the murder Friday of a constable and an advocate in Vehari.

It is unclear whether a search was initiated for the fourth dacoit who had escaped.