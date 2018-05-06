Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Sindh education dept submits summary seeking early summer vacations

GEO NEWS

Sunday May 06, 2018

KARACHI: As blistering heat continues to hit the entire province, Sindh’s Education Department has decided to take measures to provide some relief to the school-going children.

The education department submitted on Sunday a summary seeking early summer vacations for schools across the province.

The summary has been forwarded to the Chief Minister House, said education officials, adding that the schedule for summer vacations will be changed once the summary is approved.

The summary has requested for the summer vacations to be held from May 14 to July 15.

Last year, the education department had announced early summer vacations from May 26 to July 31 due to sweltering heat and Ramazan. 

