Nawaz has always disrespected sanctity of vote, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disrespected the sanctity of vote in his entire political life.

Speaking to the workers during the membership drive, the PPP leader took a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo by saying: "If Nawaz is competing with aliens rather than politicians, he should head to space with a rocket."

Nawaz in a public gathering reportedly said that that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘aliens’.



Bilawal said that the PML-N leader changes his narrative after every fifteen days.

"PPP speaks on the real issues of the masses. Nawaz is more interested in doing business than politics," he said, further adding that "Nawaz and Imran is only focused on getting power and are not concerned about the basic demands of the people."

The PPP leader said that his party has a tradition of battling against the injustice and tyrants. "We have learned from the battle of Karbala to always remain on the side of oppressed and we will pursue this till our last breath."