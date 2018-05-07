PTI's Sardar Kamil Omar, brothers join PML-N

Sardar Kamil Omar and his brother with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif today. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A former National Assembly lawmaker and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Monday to have joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement came after a meeting of Sardar Kamil Omar and his brothers — Sardar Adil Umar and Sardar Aqil Umar — with Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Shehbaz remarked that in the upcoming general elections, the clever public will ensure victory for those who indulge in politics of public service.

The brothers expressed complete confidence in Shehbaz’s leadership while the PML-N president welcomed them to the party.

With general elections expected in July this year, politicians have been changing loyalties with an eye on securing a ticket for the poll contest.