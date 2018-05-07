Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI's Sardar Kamil Omar, brothers join PML-N

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

Sardar Kamil Omar and his brother with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif today. Photo: Geo News 

LAHORE: A former National Assembly lawmaker and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Monday to have joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement came after a meeting of Sardar Kamil Omar and his brothers — Sardar Adil Umar and Sardar Aqil Umar — with Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Shehbaz remarked that in the upcoming general elections, the clever public will ensure victory for those who indulge in politics of public service.

The brothers expressed complete confidence in Shehbaz’s leadership while the PML-N president welcomed them to the party. 

With general elections expected in July this year, politicians have been changing loyalties with an eye on securing a ticket for the poll contest.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Updated 20 minutes ago
Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Updated 25 minutes ago
PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Updated 9 minutes ago
Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM