COAS says full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response: ISPR

QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief addressing the participants of Second National Security Workshop Balochistan in Quetta. The workshop was organized by Southern Command in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan.

"The army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state," said General Bajwa.

He stressed that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity, according to the military's media wing.

"Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through whole of the nation approach."

The two-week long workshop was aimed at creating understanding about critical national security issues, capacity building for timely decision making and enabling the participants to comprehend interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.

Members of National and Balochistan Provincial assemblies, Media representatives and Civil Services officers attended the workshop.

