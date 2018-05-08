CJP takes notice of zero power generation by Quaid-e-Azam solar, Bhikki power plants

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of zero power generation by Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power and Bhikki power plants.

The chief justice sought a reply from the federal and Punjab government regarding zero power generation by the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power and Bhikki power plants.

“Bhikki Power Plant has not even produced a single megawatt of electricity,” Justice Nisar remarked as he took notice of the zero electricity generation by the two power plants.

“The Punjab government built power companies and should submit a reply on their progress,” the CJP added.

Justice Nisar further remarked that cases are emerging regarding lack of power generation by other power plants as well.

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Limited is a public-sector for-profit company established by the Punjab government as the first-ever utility-scale solar power plant in the country in 2013, which commenced commercial operation in 2015. The first unit of the project was inaugurated in 2015 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Bahawalpur.