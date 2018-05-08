Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC concludes Katas Raj suo motu after cement factories' assurance

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday May 08, 2018

Katas Raj temples. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court wrapped up on Tuesday its suo motu notice into the Katas Raj pond after assurance from cement factories to arrange alternative sources of water and pay for the present water use.

The historic pond in Chakwal, a revered site for Hindus, is said to have depleted due to operations in the vicinity of several cement factories that have sucked out the underground water.

As the hearing went under way today, Punjab Additional Advocate General (AAG) Asma Hamid informed the court that till the factories arrange alternative sources of water, the provincial government will charge them for their present use of water. 

The factories assured Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who was heading the bench, that they will arrange alternative sources of water in six months. 

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the underground water table of the area will increase when the factories and water pumps are closed down.

The court also ordered the factories to submit Rs2 billion as bank security, before concluding the case.

'ETPB chairman should be from minorities'

Moreover, during the hearing, the chief justice observed that the chairperson of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) should be from the minorities.

Had it not been for CPEC, would've shut down cement factories: CJP

Hearing Katas Raj suo motu case, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar summons officials who allowed cement factories to use underground water

“We are Muslims. We are in a majority here,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked, explaining that the court has given an observation in this regard.

“It is our responsibility to safeguard worship places of minorities,” he added. 

The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the pond's depletion on November 1 last year. 

During the course of hearings, the apex court had time and again admonished the private cement factories for putting profits before the environment.

The chief justice had also warned of shutting down the factories for their gross negligence. 

SC removes Siddiqul Farooq as ETPB chairman

CJP gave the directions while hearing the Katas Raj suo motu case

At an earlier hearing of the case, the factories had said it would cost Rs2 billion to build a pipeline to supply water from the nearest river.

Moreover, the hearings led to the dismissal of ETPB chief Siddiqul Farooq after the court questioned the criteria of his appointment to the post. 

