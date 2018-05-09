Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

GUJRAT: Italian-Pakistani woman, Sana Cheema, who was reportedly killed in a so-called case of honour killing was strangled to death, revealed a forensic report on Wednesday.

According to the Punjab Forensic Laboratory report, Sana’s neck bone was broken.

On April 24, it was reported that Sana was killed by her father, brother, and uncle over ‘honour’. Police said that the 26-year-old woman’s family had termed her death an ‘accident’ and buried the body in West Mangowal area of District Gujrat on April 18.

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman exhumed, samples sent for post-mortem

The girl was killed by her father, brother and uncle in an alleged case of so-called honour killing

According to the police, the girl’s father, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, wanted to marry her off to his relative but Sana wanted to marry of her own choice in Italy. 

The father then took on board his son, Adnan Mustafa, and brother, Mazhar Iqbal, and hatched a plan to kill her a day before she was expected to return to Italy. 

On April 25, her body was exhumed and samples were sent for post-mortem.

Interestingly, documents had also surfaced proving that Sana was taken to hospital on April 11 seeking treatment for blood pressure and stomach ache. The police received doctor’s prescription, along with hospital and medical store bills to investigate them. 

On the issue, the Italian foreign ministry had remarked that it has kept an eye on the case, adding that it is determined to reach to the bottom of the case. The ministry also said that it is willing to cooperate with Pakistani authorities over the issue.

Moreover, the case also garnered attention on social media and people in Italy posted pictures demanding #JusticeforSana and #TruthforSana.

