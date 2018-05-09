Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

By
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday May 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has sought explanation from relevant departments over imposition of taxes on petroleum products, observing that taxes are levied whenever relief has to be provided to the public.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that prices of petroleum products in Pakistan seldom go down when there is a decrease in the international market, as the government keeps imposing taxes.

Since Additional Attorney General Nasar was also present in the court, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan questioned him on type of taxes applicable on petroleum products and price of petroleum in international market.

The additional attorney general told the court sales taxes on petroleum products in Pakistan are lowest in the region, adding that India levied 27% taxes on its petroleum products. To this, the chief justice remarked that taxes between India and Pakistan incomparable justice like the information technology sector of both the countries was.

Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

Experts say the increase is feared to cause a rapid rise in inflation

The chief justice then sought an explanation over imposition of taxes on petroleum products from relevant departments, adjourning the hearing for a week.

Following the announcement of budget for fiscal year 2018-19, the government recommended an increase of nearly 200% in petroleum levy.

Under the Finance Bill 2018, tax on diesel, petroleum, crude oil and high-octane fuel would be increased from Rs10 per litre to Rs30. The same increase would be imposed on the levy of light speed diesel and gasoline, while levy on local liquefied petroleum gas could go up by 328%.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM