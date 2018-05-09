Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 09 2018
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Wednesday May 09, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday decided to indict six accused, including two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, on May 11 for protesting in Kasur against the judiciary.

Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced the decision as he heard a petition against the six accused, including Kasur Baitul Maal Chairperson Nasir Mehmood and Market Committee Chairperson Jameel Ahmed.

Present at the hearing, the accused told the court they were ‘ashamed’ of their act. “We apologise to the judiciary and nation,” the accused said.

“We started a movement in favour of the judiciary and respect it fully,” they added.

To this, Justice Naqvi remarked, “They have apologised and are ashamed but have accepted their crime.”

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Two absconders arrested

Nasir Mehmood and Jameel Ahmed had been absconding ever since the protest rally was held

Justice Naqvi further directed the accused to submit an unconditional apology and appointed Punjab additional advocate general as prosecutor. He also fixed May 11 as the date for indictment.

During the last hearing on May 7, Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz had told LHC that they had arrested the two PML-N lawmakers who had been absconding ever since the protest rally was held.

On April 13, a protest rally was organised in Kasur wherein Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders also participated. The case against rally participants was filed on the grounds that they used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took strict notice of the protest and directed PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against party members involved in the protest.

