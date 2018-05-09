CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar Wednesday ordered formation of a judicial commission on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, which shocked the nation in December 2014.



The hearing of the case was held at Supreme Court Peshawar Registry, during which the chief justice ordered the formation of a commission. Justice Nisar ordered concerned officials to present a report within two months.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and killed around 150 people, including more than 130 young students, in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pakistan's history.

The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism from the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorists.

The heinous attack on schoolchildren followed intensification of the military's campaign against terrorists of all hue and colour, chasing and wiping them out from the country's urban centres to far-flung rural areas.



During the hearing, Fazal Khan - father of a student martyred in the gruesome attack - was asked to leave the courtroom after he attempted to speak without permission.

At this, security staff tried to take Khan outside the courtroom holding his hands, which irked the chief justice.

Justice Nisar rebuked staffers saying they did not have the right to hold Khan's hands, given that he himself had ordered the man to leave.