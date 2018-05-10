NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday claimed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going beyond its mandate in several areas.

Nawaz Sharif said he will hold a special press conference at the Punjab House today over NAB's controversial new probe against him.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the former premier appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement on Wednesday on the NAB probe against him.

On Tuesday, NAB ordered an inquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India. According to a NAB statement, the chairman took notice of a media report which made the claims citing a World Bank report. However, the World Bank has clarified that its report doesn’t mention names or amounts neither does it allege money laundering.



‘Laws made by dictators need to go’



He also said that the time has come to decide whether the country will be run by laws made by dictators or those made by democratic governments.

Nawaz added that laws made by dictators need to be abolished.

He explained that after coming into power in 2013, he was dedicated to development and progress of the country and thus could not focus [on abolishing laws made by dictators].

“The sooner such laws can be expunged from the Constitution the better it will be,” he asserted.

‘Nawaz behind Titanic’s sinking’

In a light vein, the three-time prime minister said reports are circulating on social media that the reason for the Titanic’s sinking has been discovered, adding that it is being said that Nawaz Sharif is expected to be sent a notice for his role in the tragedy.