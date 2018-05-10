Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The government has put poor measures in place to curb environmental pollution in Karachi, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

The chief justice observed this while hearing a petition in Supreme Court that states factories in Karachi need cloud technology to keep a check on pollution caused by the gases and chemical waste they release.

Speaking about Karachi, the chief justice said the city also faces an acute shortage of potable water, while informal settlements in the city also add to rising pollution.

However, the chief justice remarked, he would fix things and ensure provision of basic facilities to people before his term completes.

Justice Nisar promised that he would not leave the country in a state where even breathing becomes a problem.

The chief justice adjourned the case for a month and directed the petitioner to meet Justice Munib Akhtar in Karachi.

In April, a ruling has by the Supreme Court spurred government authorities to action to try to reduce pollution levels, fearing they could face court orders or sanctions.

The orders were given at the hearing over a petition filed by a citizen of Karachi, who challenged the government’s failure to control air pollution in that port city.

Venu G Advani, lawyer who filed the petition, had said he was seeking to have air quality regulations in the country enforced.

He hoped the court would ensure “provision of the constitutional right to a clean environment, for which clean air is key”.

“There is no hope without the Supreme Court’s intervention to awaken government officials from their deep slumber.”