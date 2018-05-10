Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The government has put poor measures in place to curb environmental pollution in Karachi, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

The chief justice observed this while hearing a petition in Supreme Court that states factories in Karachi need cloud technology to keep a check on pollution caused by the gases and chemical waste they release.

Speaking about Karachi, the chief justice said the city also faces an acute shortage of potable water, while informal settlements in the city also add to rising pollution.

However, the chief justice remarked, he would fix things and ensure provision of basic facilities to people before his term completes.

Justice Nisar promised that he would not leave the country in a state where even breathing becomes a problem.

The chief justice adjourned the case for a month and directed the petitioner to meet Justice Munib Akhtar in Karachi.

Pakistan moves to curb urban air pollution after top court ruling

According to a report, nearly 22 per cent of annual deaths in Pakistan are caused by air pollution

In April, a ruling has by the Supreme Court spurred government authorities to action to try to reduce pollution levels, fearing they could face court orders or sanctions.

The orders were given at the hearing over a petition filed by a citizen of Karachi, who challenged the government’s failure to control air pollution in that port city.

Venu G Advani, lawyer who filed the petition, had said he was seeking to have air quality regulations in the country enforced.

He hoped the court would ensure “provision of the constitutional right to a clean environment, for which clean air is key”.

“There is no hope without the Supreme Court’s intervention to awaken government officials from their deep slumber.” 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

 Updated an hour ago
Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Updated 57 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

 Updated 4 hours ago
PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM