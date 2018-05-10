Can't connect right now! retry
Medical board's approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal under treatment. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal would be discharged after doctors examining him discuss his condition, the lawmaker’s son said on Thursday.

While speaking to the media outside Services Hospital, Ahmed Iqbal also said that meeting his father before he is discharged from the hospital is not possible without the medical board’s permission.

Ahmed said attack on the minister left people of Narowal upset, but they were glad that he survived.

The interior minister was shot and injured in Narowal during a corner meeting of the party on Sunday.

Police arrested the suspect, Abid Hussain, immediately after the first shot. He reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident from a local after scraping together Rs15,000.

An FIR, including terrorism charges, was registered at the Shah Gharib Police Station against the suspect.

JIT to probe attack on interior minister reconstituted hour after formation

Punjab govt removes DIG Investigation Waqas Nazeer as convener

Moreover, police claimed to have arrested another suspect involved in the incident. Sources said Azeem and Abid had reached the site of the incident on a motorcycle much earlier after which Abid waited for the minister to arrive.

A 30-bore pistol with nine bullets in it was recovered from the arrested suspect.

The SHO of Shah Gharib police station was suspended for providing inadequate security arrangements to the interior minister.

