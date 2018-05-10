Arrest warrants issued for ex-Sindh IG in corruption case

Ex Sindh IGP Ghulam Haider Jamali. Photo: File

KARACHI: An accountability court issued on Thursday warrants for the arrest of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali in a corruption case.

Jamali had disappeared on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court had cancelled pre-arrest bails of Jamali and other police officers accused in the illegal recruitment case.

As the trial court began its hearing today, the accused police officials Tanveer Ahmed, Fida Hussain and others appeared in court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which filed a reference in the case last year, pleaded before the court that the accused are responsible for the illegal hiring of 881 people in the Sindh Reserve Police in Hyderabad in 2013-14.

NAB claims the recruitments were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

Directing the defence counsels to conduct the cross-examination of the witnesses at the next hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings until May 25.