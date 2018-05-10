Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Arrest warrants issued for ex-Sindh IG in corruption case

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

Ex Sindh IGP Ghulam Haider Jamali. Photo: File 

KARACHI: An accountability court issued on Thursday warrants for the arrest of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali in a corruption case.

Jamali had disappeared on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court had cancelled pre-arrest bails of Jamali and other police officers accused in the illegal recruitment case.

As the trial court began its hearing today, the accused police officials Tanveer Ahmed, Fida Hussain and others appeared in court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which filed a reference in the case last year, pleaded before the court that the accused are responsible for the illegal hiring of 881 people in the Sindh Reserve Police in Hyderabad in 2013-14.

NAB claims the recruitments were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

Directing the defence counsels to conduct the cross-examination of the witnesses at the next hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings until May 25.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

 Updated an hour ago
Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Updated 53 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

 Updated 4 hours ago
PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM