Thursday May 10 2018
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on May 16 for moon sighting

Photo: File

KARACHI: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee has been called for May 16 to discuss the sighting of the moon for Ramazan.

According to Geo News, the meeting in Karachi will be chaired by committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while on the same day the provincial and zonal committee meetings have also been called.

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be collecting evidence from witnesses all over the country with the zonal and the provincial committees doing the same and then passing on the reports to the central committee after which Mufti Rehman will make the announcement of the sighting of the Ramazan moon.

On the other hand, the Met office has said Ramazan’s new moon will be born on May 15 at 4:49pm.

According to the Met office's readings, the age of the new moon will be 26 hours and 45 minutes at the time of sighting.

The moon will be visible for 61 minutes after sunset on May 16, it added.

