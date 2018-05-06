Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 06 2018
RARana Ansar

Ahsan Iqbal injured during assassination attempt at Narowal corner meeting

Sunday May 06, 2018

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal here on Sunday.

The assailant Abid Hussain, 21, shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur, confirmed DPO Imran Kishwar. 

Condemnations pour in after assassination attack on Ahsan Iqbal

Political leaders, government officials condemn attack on interior minister

The PML-N leader was shifted to the operation theater at Services Hospital in Lahore for a surgery to remove a bullet that had pierced into Iqbal's body. 

An initial report issued by the police had said Iqbal's bone was fractured after he received a bullet in his right shoulder.

Assailant Abid Hussain, 21, shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in Narowal's tehsil Kanjrur on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo: Geo News
Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif awaiting Ahsan Iqbal after a helicopter shifted him from Narowal to Lahore on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo: Geo News
Rescue officials shifting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to Services Hospital in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Workers of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), standing near the assailant, tackled the man after he opened fire at Iqbal, said Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan. He further said the suspect was stopped from firing a second shot. 

A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect, confirmed DPO Kishwar. Abid is reportedly a resident of Narowal.  

Iqbal was shifted to DHQ Hospital in Narowal immediately after the attack. His son, Ahmed, confirmed to Geo News that his father was conscious and out of danger. 

After receiving initial medical treatment in Narowal, the interior minister was shifted to Services Hospital through a helicopter sent on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudry, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News, said an investigation was underway into the incident. 

The Inspector General of Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the incident and summoned a report from Narowal DPO Kishwar. The police chief issued orders to take strict legal action against the suspect.

