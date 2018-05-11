PM Office denies receiving any summons from Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office clarified on Friday that it has not received any summons with regards to a Supreme Court order seeking his appearance in court in personal capacity.



The prime minister respects the judiciary and believes in rule of law, the PM Office stated further.



It was stated by the PM Officer spokesperson further that if such a summons is received, the premier will appear before the court.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the chief executive officers of all airlines of the country to the apex court's Karachi Registry on Saturday in relation to a suo motu case on fake degrees of airline employees.

When a Civil Aviation Authority director informed the court that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also owns Air Blue, the chief justice remarked that they can call him in his private capacity and not as the prime minister.

The chief justice was also informed by the authority of the ongoing verification of degrees of pilots and other airlines' staff.