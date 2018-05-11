First Tour de Khunjrab to begin today from Gilgit

The first Tour de Khunjrab 2018 race promises to take cyclists on a ride of their lives. Photo: Tour de Khunjrab/Facebook

GILGIT: The first international cycling race, Tour de Khunjrab, is scheduled to start today from Gilgit.

Over a hundred cyclists —including those from other countries — in 12 teams will take part in the race. They will spend the night in Nagar and reach Sost on Saturday.

According to Gilgit Division Commissioner Usman Ahmed, strict security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of the cyclists. He said traffic would be suspended at Karakoram Highway when cyclists would be passing from there.

Photo: Tour de Khunjrab/Facebook

In the third and final round, participants will end the race at the Pakistan-China border, in Khunjrab that lies at an elevation of 15,300 feet

International cyclists participating in the race have come from United States, Afghanistan, Switzerland, Australia, and Britain, announced Pakistan Cycling Federation President Haroon and Director Muhammad Iqbal while speaking to media on May 9.