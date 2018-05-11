Can't connect right now! retry
Extended load shedding returns to Karachi amid rising temperature

The power utility’s spokesperson claimed that the city’s industrial area and pumping stations of water board are exempted from the load shedding. Photo: File
 

KARACHI: Many areas of the metropolis faced a power outage for over 14 hours on Friday. 

A technical fault at K-Electric's Bin Qasim power plant was said to be the reason for the power crisis that the power utility has been unable to address the malfunction for the last eight days. 

The metropolis is faced with a shortfall of 600MW-700MW due to the Bin Qasim power plant breakdown, leading to unannounced load-shedding in the areas that were previously exempted from power outages.

KE, the city's sole power supply company, had earlier promised that the grim power situation would be in control in three days time.

With mercury levels rising in the city and Ramadan just around the corner, citizens have expressed concerns over the grave power situation in Karachi.

KE now maintains that all measures are being taken to fix the affected turbine at the Bin Qasim power plant. The power supply company, which has ordered materials from abroad, has said that it will require a further period of between three to four days to completely fix the issue.

The power utility’s spokesperson stated that the city’s industrial areas and the water board's pumping stations were exempt from the electricity load-shedding. There has been no unannounced power outage across the city, claimed the spokesperson. 

Reports of heavy load-shedding in various parts of the city have been received including Liaquatabad, Malir, Orangi Town, Lines Area, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, and adjoining areas.

