Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Issues between Pakistan, US are resolvable: Aizaz Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

 Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the differences between Pakistan and the US are resolvable. Photo: Geo News screen shot

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the differences between Pakistan and the US are resolvable.

The Chaudhry’s remarks come a day after Pakistan imposed travel restrictions on US diplomats as retaliation to US barring diplomats working at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington from travelling outside of a 25-mile radius around the city without approval. US restrictions will affect 250 people affiliated with Pakistan’s embassy.

While speaking to media about Pakistan’s move, Chaudhry remarked that it is a ‘good step’, adding that the mechanism will work as a 24-hour hotline to report any inquiries or issues others might have.

FO hits back with reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan

US had informed Pakistan its diplomats and their families in America would need permission to travel outside 25-mile radius from today

“[US] will have to accept this as it is the only way to solve the issue. Is there any other way? We have to stay in contact. Problems could only be solved through staying in contact,” he remarked. Pakistan and US are trying to resolve this issue, he added.

Restrictions on US diplomats

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs unveiled a set of changes in the government's dealing with US diplomats in the country through a notification.

The foreign office (FO) said American diplomats will have to take prior permission to travel — something which was earlier done only in special cases —, will not be afforded the luxury of 'fast-track' luggage clearance at airports, will not be allowed to have more than one passport and will stay in the country strictly as per their visa date.

Moreover, the FO said the diplomats will not be allowed to use tinted glass on their vehicles, which was allowed as a protection measure, and diplomatic licence plates on unauthorised vehicles. Additionally, non-diplomatic number plates given to conceal diplomatic status for protection will also be taken back.

Similarly, all mobile phones used by US diplomats will be biometrically verified while they will have to obtain a government no-objection certificate to shift and use rented houses and to install radio communication at their residences or safehouses.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 26 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM